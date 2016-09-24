AKP Deputy Chairman: 619 FETÖ-linked party members revealed

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ 619 members of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) have been revealed to have links with the Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ).

Report informs citing Haber7, AKP Deputy Chairman for Organizational Affairs Mustafa Ataş said.

According to him, after July 15 coup attempt, 519 parties at the trade organizations, banks, social protection institutions as well as 100 people at the district organizations have been determined to have FETÖ-links.

M.Ataş said that AKP has 10 mln members and some of them suspected to support the FETÖ.

Deputy Chairman stressed that FETÖ-linked members have been revealed and removed from the party.