AK Party candidate becomes speaker of Turkish parliament

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ismail Kahraman from the Justice and Development (AK) Party has been elected the new Parliament Speaker Sunday after receiving 316 votes in the third round of the election, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

The other candidates were Ayşe Gülsün Bilgehan from the Republican People's Party (CHP), Dengir Mir Mehmet Fırat from the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) and Yusuf Halaçoğlu from the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

The speaker is voted for by the 550 deputies of the Grand National Assembly. In the first two rounds of voting, successful candidates need the support of at least 367 lawmakers. In a third round of voting, a minimum of 276 votes is needed. If a fourth round is necessary the candidate with the highest number of votes is elected.

The AK Party holds 317 seats in parliament while the CHP has 134 seats, the HDP 59 seats and the MHP 40.