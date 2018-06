Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Ahmet Davutoğlu, Turkey's resigned prime minister will be a witness on the wedding of Recep Tayyp Erdoğan's daughter Sumaya Erdogan and Selcuk Bayraktar.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

The wedding ceremony will be held on May 14.

Nearly 6,000 people are expected to attend the event.

Turkish President has phoned former president Abdullah Gul and invited him to his daughter's wedding party.