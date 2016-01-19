Russia cancels over 30 flights due to rough weather

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Because of snow and blowing snow Russian "Aeroflot" canceled more than 30 international and domestic flights, scheduled for January 19 from Sheremetyevo Airport.

Report informs, flights canceled to Yekaterinburg, Kazan, Tel Aviv, Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Rome, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Nizhnekamsk, Minsk, Chelyabinsk, Rostov-on-Don, Alma-Ata, Tallinn, Paris, Tivat, Kaliningrad, Irkutsk, Riga, Vienna, Venice, Amsterdam, Istanbul and Budapest.

Full list of canceled flights is available on the company's website. Time of departure of a number of evening flights changed.

Passengers of canceled flights will be transported to the subsequent flights, said in company.

Earlier, "Federal Air Transport Agency" reported that, Moscow airports were ready for snowfall on Tuesday night.