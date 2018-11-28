Additional police forces deployed in Georgian region where Azerbaijanis live

Tbilisi. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Additional police forces were involved in the Marneuli district of Georgia, where Azerbaijanis live. Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs that along with the live force, two police cars "Cobra" were sent to the region.

Deputy Interior Minister of Georgia Nino Javakhadze said that along with Marneuli additional police forces were deployed in other regions: "The Ministry of Internal Affairs ensures that the elections are held in a safe environment. For this purpose, police forces will be deployed throughout the country the whole day."