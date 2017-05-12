A police post attacked in Russia’s Ingushetia, two assailants killed

© Ria.ru

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Police officers killed two men who attacked police post in the Malgobek region of Ingushetia.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, press service of Russian internal ministry says security forces try to identify the offenders.

A traffic police post was attacked by unknown armed individuals in Malgobek province of Russia’s North Caucasus Republic of Ingushetia at around 1 am Moscow time on Friday.

"A traffic police post was attacked in Malgobek last night, a police officer was wounded, two of the assailants were killed", source said.

Investigation-operative group of police takes necessary measures to establish identities of the assailants and clarify the circumstances of the attack.