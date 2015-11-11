 Top
    A new gold deposit discovered in Turkey

    Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources says, current supply of gold in the country is about 700 tons

    Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Deposits of gold were discovered in the village of Kiraz ofTurkish Soma district. Presumably, the new field of more than 100 tons of the precious metal.

    Report informs referring to the Turkish media, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Ali Riza Alaboyun said.

    According to him, besides the gold in the mine also the deposits of copper, lead and zinc were defined.

    According to the minister, currently the gold reserve in Turkey is around 700 tons.

    He added that, the field to bring the country's economy profits of 2.5 billion dollars.

