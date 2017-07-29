 Top
    Fire broke out in Antalya hotel, 14 people hospitalized

    Four of injured are Russian citizens

    Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ 400 local and foreign tourists have been evacuated due to a fire in a five-star hotel in Kemer, Turkey.

    Report informs citing Haber7, numerous firefighters and rescuers rushed to the scene.

    According to information, the fire broke out in the kitchen section of the hotel.

    14 people were injured in the fire, including 10 Turkish and 4 Russian citizens. They were placed in various hospitals.

    The cause of the incident is being investigated.

