9 people martyred in PKK attack in Turkey

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ 9 people martyred, other 3 injured during PKK attack in Gökçebulak village at the foot of Tendürek mountain between Doğubayazit district, Ağrı province and Çaldıran district, Van province.

Report informs citing Haberler, Ağrı governorship stated.

7 of the martyred are village guards, one sergeant, one soldier. Also, 3 soldiers and 2 civilians were injured.

Fire points of the terrorists shelled.

Anti-terrorist operations are being conducted in the region.