79 years pass since Atatürk's death

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ 79 years have today passed since death of the founder of the Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Report informs, he died in Istanbul on November 10, 1938.

Military and political leader of the Turkish War of Independence, founder of the Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk was born in Thessaloniki in 1881.

He headed the country from 1923 to 1938 and became the first president of the Republic of Turkey.

Atatürk, who elected Turkish president four times before his death in 1938, was the political leader, who held this office during such a long time in the country.

Lovers commemorate Atatürk with respect both in Turkey and abroad every year. State, government officials, lawmakers, leaders of political parties and public representatives visit Anıtkabir (mausoleum of Atatürk) to commemorate the former Turkish president.