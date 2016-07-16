754 detained over coup attempt in Turkey - UPDATED

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey’s Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ has announced that a total of 754 , mostly military officers, have been detained over the charges of coup attempt, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

This doubled the figure at 336 announced by sources from the Interior Ministry earlier.

Anadolu Agency said those who were detained were members of what it called pro-Gülenist terror organization.

It’s believed that there are high-ranking officers among the detained. Broadcaster CNNTürk said four of them were generals and 29 of them were colonels.

Justice Minister Bozdağ had informed that state prosecutors in all 81 provinces have already launched investigations on the coup attempt, saying “Detentions are mostly taken place in Ankara and Istanbul but there are other detentions in many other places of Turkey.”

Coup attempters opened fire on civilians, who hit the streets in several cities to protest the attempt.

Soldiers fired bullets at civilians who walked to the Bosphorus Bridge. Gunshots were heard around the military guesthouse in Istanbul's Harbiye neighborhood, where ambulances were deployed.

Another incident was in the Bayrampaşa district of Istanbul, where one person was wounded.

Then, the soldiers pulled back.