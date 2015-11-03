7 dead in Moscow-Yerevan bus overturn

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ 7 passenger died, 35 injured as a result of “Moscow-Yerevan” bus overturn in Tula province of the Russian Federation.

Report informs referring to Russian TASS" agency, the accident occured on M4 "Don" highway at 02.40 a.m. local time.

“Hyundai” model bus overturned to the right side losing the control. Total persons in the bus were 50.

28 rescuers now working at the scene.

According to the latest information, all of them are Armenian citizens.