61 terrorists neutralized in Turkey over past week

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ 61 PKK terrorists were neutralized in Turkey, as a result of anti-terrorist operation to ensure internal security, held from March 26 to April 2.

Report informs citing the Haber7, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkey said.

The report of the Turkish Armed Forces says that on April 1, as a result of an air operation conducted in the regions of Hakurk-Kandil in northern Iraq, 8 shelters of the PKK terrorists were destroyed.