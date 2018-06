Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ 6 soldiers of Turkish Armed Forces attending 'Fırat Kalkanı'(Euphrates Shield) operation were wounded in al-Bab district of Syria.

Report informs citing Hürriyet daily, wounded soldiers were placed in state hospital in Turkish town of Kilis.

According to information, on 107th day of 'Fırat Kalkanı' operation, Turkish soldiers were attacked during antiterrorist operation in al-Bab.