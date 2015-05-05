5838 students left Armenia this school year

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ In 2014/2015 academic year, 5838 students left Armenia.

According to the information, the data for January-March, the negative balance in migration from Armenia totaled 27.1 thousand people. As of April 1, the permanent population decreased annually by 5.6 thousand people.

After the 2011 census revealed that for a decade (2001-2011) the number of permanent population of Armenia decreased by 194.5 thousand people. That is an average of nearly 20 thousand people in a year.

According to the information, registration does not automatically included in the contingent of the permanent population and the citizen may not be available in the country 365 days.