54 terrorists were neutralized in Turkey for a week

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ 54 terrorists have been neutralized as a result of anti-terrorist operation against PKK terrorist group in Hakkari, Şırnak, Diyarbakir, Mardin, Erzurum, Batman, Van and Siirt regions of Turkey over the past week.

Report informs citing Turkish media, General Staff of the Armed Forces declares.

According to information, a number of leading figures of the terrorist group were also killed as a result of the operation on July 13-20. A large number of ammunition, explosives and equipment were detected during the search operations and seized.

Turkish Armed Forces General Staff stated that will fight against all terrorist groups, including PKK, YPG, PYD, Daesh and FETÖ, continue more resolutely defend territorial integrity of the country as well as existence of great power for this purpose.