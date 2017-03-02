 Top
    5.8-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey

    The quake was followed by aftershocks at magnitudes of 4.2 and 4.4

    Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ A 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit the southeastern province of Adıyaman on March 2.

    Report informs, Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) was announced.

    The quake was followed by aftershocks at magnitudes of 4.2 and 4.4. 

    The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 2:07 p.m., was the Samsat district of Adıyaman. 

    The earthquake reportedly hit at a depth of 11.3 kilometers and there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

