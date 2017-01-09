48 Daesh terrorists killed by Turkish forces in Syria

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ 48 Daesh terrorists have been killed, 246 terrorist targets have been hit by the Turkish military in Syria's al-Bab, the military said on Monday.

Report informs referring toHaber7 citing the Turkish military, shelters, defense positions, command centers, weapons and vehicles belonging to the terrorists were shelled in the operation.

Meanwhile, Turkish jets targeted 23 Daesh positions in northern Syria.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in August 2016 to eliminate terrorist organizations along its border with Syria and support coalition forces.