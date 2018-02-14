 Top
    46 more terrorists neutralized in Afrin operation

    Operation Olive Branch was launched by Turkey on January 20

    Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ At least 1485 terrorists have been neutralized since the beginning of Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin.

    Report informs referring to the TRT, the Turkish General Staff said.

    In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said that 46 PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists had been neutralized on day 26 of the operation. 

    Operation Olive Branch was launched by Turkey on January 20 to remove the PKK/PYD/YPG/KCK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria.

