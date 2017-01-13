 Top
    41 Daesh terrorists killed in Syria airstrikes

    A total of 177 terrorist targets have been shelled by the Turkish military

    Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Forty-one Daesh terrorists have been killed by Turkish airstrikes and shelling as part of the operation to liberate northern Syrian town of al-Bab from the terrorists.

    Report informs referring to the Anadolu, Turkish military said on Friday.

    A total of 177 terrorist targets have been shelled by the Turkish military, destroying shelters, defense positions, command centers, weapons and vehicles.

    Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in August 2016 to eliminate terrorist organizations along its border with Syria and support coalition forces.

