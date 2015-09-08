4 MoUs signed between Iran and Austria

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ In a Tuesday ceremony attended by Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and his visiting Austrian counterpart Heinz Fischer, Tehran and Vienna inked a number of Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) in various fields. Report informs referring to the Iranian media.

The cooperation documents signed by Iranian and Austrian officials include an environmental MoU between Iran’s Environmental Protection Organization (IEPO) and Austria’s Agriculture, Forestry, Environment, and Water Management Federal Ministry.

Iran’s trade minister and Austrian vice-chancellor also signed an MoU on holding the eighth Joint Committee for Iran-Austria Economic Cooperation.

Heading a high-ranking delegation of Austria’s economic, scientific and cultural officials, President Fischer arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Monday afternoon for an official three-day visit.

Fischer’s visit comes against a backdrop of global enthusiasm for closer ties with Iran after finalization of the text of a lasting nuclear deal between Tehran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany) in Vienna, Austria.

The Austrian president, whose country played host to several rounds of marathon nuclear negotiations between Iran and the six powers, earlier expressed the confidence that the visit would bring the Iranian and Austrian nations closer together.

He is the first head of a western state visiting Iran for many years.