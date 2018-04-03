4,000 policemen to guard Erdoğan, Putin and Rouhani in Ankara

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ 4,000 policemen will guard Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during their meeting on Syria in Ankara.

Report informs citing the Haber7, security measures have been strengthened at Esenboga Airport to ensure the safety of Russian and Iranian Presidents.

It was noted that extensive security measures have been taken at the hotels where Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani will stay. The floors of their hotels will be completely closed, while visitors will be taking precautionary measures around the hotel, streets and avenues.