37 out of 78 people on board survive Sheremetyevo airplane crash

Of the 78 crew and passengers on board, 37 people survived the Sheremetyevo air crash, according to a statement issued late Sunday local time by Russia’s Investigative Committee.

An earlier report from the agency said that 13 people had died.

Notably, a Russian passenger plane making an emergency landing in Moscow on Sunday erupted in flames, forcing passengers to evacuate on the tarmac.

The plane took off from Moscow towards Murmansk. It was forced to turn around due to "technical reasons," the airline, Aeroflot, said in a statement, adding that the "ignition eliminated." Passengers left the aircraft on emergency ramps.