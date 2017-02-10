33 065 education workers dismissed in Turkey

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ 33 065 people have been dismissed at the Turkish Ministry of National Education.

Report informs, Education Minister Ismet Yılmaz told in his interview to Anadolu.

"We are not pleased with their dismissals. However, we have no other choice. If not lay them off jobs, we may face with tragedies as assassination of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, even with mass murders", he stressed.

The minister said that 7 210 people are in the order and investigation is underway whether they are linked to July 15 coup attempt".