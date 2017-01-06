32 Daesh terrorists killed, 140 targets hit by Turkish military

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Some 32 Daesh terrorist have been killed and 140 targets belonging to terrorists have been hit in nothern Syria's al-Bab on the 136th day of Operation Euphrates Shield.

Report informs referring to the Haber7, Turkish military said on Friday.

Shelters, defensive positions, command and control buildings, weapons and vehicles were destroyed.

The Turkish military continues to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of civilians in the area, the statement added.