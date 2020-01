A 30-year-old woman has died in the Georgian region of Chiatura.

According to the Local Bureau of Report, the woman died from the flu virus

On January 7, the patient was hospitalized with symptoms of the flu but died just hours later.

Notably, at present, the incidence of influenza makes 191 per 100,000 people in the neighboring country. The country is currently experiencing B and A types of flu viruses. The most common virus is type B (80%).