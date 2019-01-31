One more dies of flu in Georgia

Tbilisi. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ A 30-year-old man died of influenza virus in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that the man was hospitalized with flu symptoms in serious condition.

The patient is supposed to die of “swine flu ”A (H1N1) virus.

According to the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health of Georgia, that the death was caused by the 'swine flu' has not been confirmed laboratorially.

Notably, 20 people have been confirmed dead of “swine flu ” in the neighboring country.