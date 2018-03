Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Terror attack has been committed in Turkey's Mardin province.

Report informs citing Anadolu, the attack occurred during passage of armored police car on Kızıltepe-Viranşehir highway.

According to the information, 3 police officers killed after PKK terrorists detonated roadside bombs.

Large-scale operation launched in the region to neutralize the terrorists.