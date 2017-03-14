3 injured in armed clash at pre-election conflict in Armenia

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ A conflict and skirmish took place between candidates for deputies and their supporters in Jrarat village of Armavir region, Armenia.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, representative of electoral bloc "Raffi-Ohanian-Oskanian" (led by former defense minister of Armenia Seyran Ohanian, Armenian presidential candidate Raffi Hovhannisian, Armenia's former foreign minister Vartan Oskanian) said to Radio Liberty in Armenian.

The young resident of the village Akop Melkonian was shot, while his uncle was stabbed. One of the bloc supporters had a gunshot wound. Three more people injured.

According to report, brother of the head of the Jrarat village community Samvel Galstyan has shot. He is relative of the deputy chief of Armenian police, Gen. Levon Yeranosyan.