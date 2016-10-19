3 FETÖ-linked schools will be closed in US

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ 3 FETÖ-linked charter schools will be closed in the US.

Report informs citing Anadolu, Los Angeles Board of Education agreed to extend the duration of the agreement in relation to several schools except from 3 FETÖ-linked schools.

6 members of the council out of 7 voted for the decision. If schools having the right to appeal will not fulfil financial obligations until July of 2017, then these schools will be closed.

Notably, the FETÖ (The Fethullahist Terror Organization) run some 10 schools in California.