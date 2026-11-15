3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Aegean Sea
Region
- 15 November, 2026
- 10:54
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A 3.8-magnitude earthquake has struck the Aegean Sea.
According to Report, citing Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the epicenter of the quake was located in Gökova Bay, approximately 13 kilometers from Muğla.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 8.29 kilometers.
On November 14, quakes were also recorded in the Sea of Marmara and in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Türkiye.
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