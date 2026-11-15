Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
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    3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Aegean Sea

    Region
    • 15 November, 2026
    • 10:54
    3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Aegean Sea

    A 3.8-magnitude earthquake has struck the Aegean Sea.

    According to Report, citing Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the epicenter of the quake was located in Gökova Bay, approximately 13 kilometers from Muğla.

    The earthquake occurred at a depth of 8.29 kilometers.

    On November 14, quakes were also recorded in the Sea of Marmara and in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Türkiye.

    Earthquake Aegean Sea Türkiye
    Egey dənizində zəlzələ olub
    В Эгейском море произошло землетрясение
    MiniBoss
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