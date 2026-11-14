3.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Mediterranean Sea

Stay up to date with the top news!

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake has been recorded in the Mediterranean Sea.

According to Report, citing Türkiye"s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the quake occurred at a depth of 10.76 kilometers.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located approximately 300 kilometers off the coast of Muğla, Türkiye.

A3.9-magnitude earthquake was also recorded in the Sea of Marmara during the night.