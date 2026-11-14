3.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Mediterranean Sea
Region
- 14 November, 2026
- 11:52
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
A 3.8-magnitude earthquake has been recorded in the Mediterranean Sea.
According to Report, citing Türkiye"s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the quake occurred at a depth of 10.76 kilometers.
The epicenter of the earthquake was located approximately 300 kilometers off the coast of Muğla, Türkiye.
A3.9-magnitude earthquake was also recorded in the Sea of Marmara during the night.
Latest News
12:40
IMF forecasts Georgia's economy to grow 7.2% this yearFinance
12:21
South Korea should not fear China's rise, foreign minister saysOther countries
12:07
Azerbaijan's non-oil exports to reach $4.1B in 2026Finance
11:52
3.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Mediterranean SeaRegion
11:37
Iran says four tankers hit mines and exploded in Strait of HormuzRegion
11:31
Ministry: Visits to new conscripts temporarily restricted in AzerbaijanMilitary
11:25
UEFA Nations League: Norway to host Wales, Portugal to face DenmarkFootball
11:10
Pashinyan: Yerevan, Ankara close to normalizing relationsRegion
10:56
IEA: Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 111,000 bpd in OctoberEnergy