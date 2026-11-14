Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    3.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Mediterranean Sea

    Region
    • 14 November, 2026
    • 11:52
    3.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Mediterranean Sea

    A 3.8-magnitude earthquake has been recorded in the Mediterranean Sea.

    According to Report, citing Türkiye"s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the quake occurred at a depth of 10.76 kilometers.

    The epicenter of the earthquake was located approximately 300 kilometers off the coast of Muğla, Türkiye.

    A3.9-magnitude earthquake was also recorded in the Sea of Marmara during the night.

    Aralıq dənizində 3,8 maqnitudalı zəlzələ baş verib
    В Средиземном море произошло землетрясение
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    44 filmi

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