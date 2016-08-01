3 412 FETÖ-linked real estate given to state ownership in Turkey

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ 3 412 real estate belonging to all circles, schools, hospitals and foundations, closed due to the declaration of a state of emergency in Turkey, have been granted to the state ownership.

Report informs citing Milliyet, General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadastre has granted 1 425 real estate to the ownership of the Ministry of Finance, while 1 987 to the General Directorate of Foundations. Moreover, 2 491 commercial real estate purchase and sale have been limited. These properties can only be sold with the permission of the Ministry of Finance.

According to the information, restriction also imposed on 6 435 real estate, which sold by the Gülenist Terror Organization-linked (FETÖ) bodies before the coup attempt.

Furthermore, the investigations have revealed 3 real estate belonging to Fethullah Gülen. These properties locate in Gülen's native Erzurum Pasinler. Their sale also restricted.