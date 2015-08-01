260 terrorists killed, HDP co-chair’s brother injured in operations against PKK

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party (HDP) co-chair Selahattin Demirtas's brother Nurettin Demirtas, who is a member of the PKK terrorist organization, was injured during an operation conducted late on Friday by the Turkish Armed Forces against the camps of the terrorist organization in Northern Iraq, Report informs citing 'Milliyet' newspaper.

In the retaliatory operations to the PKK's recent violent attacks on Turkish security forces, it was reported that about 260 terrorists were neutralized, and around 350 terrorists were wounded including the brother of the HDP co-chair, Nurettin Demirtas.

28 Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jets carried out an operation against the PKK on Friday afternoon which targeted the terrorist organization's shelters, underground caves, warehouses and ammunition depots. The operation in which 65 targets were destroyed, was named after "Corporal Hamza Yıldırım" who was killed by PKK militants in Şırnak.

Also, another anti-terror operation was carried out on Thursday which began at 14.00 p.m. and ended at about midnight. This operation was also named after a soldier killed by the PKK and was called the "Martyr Lieutenant Ibrahim Tanriverdi Operation."

80 warplanes took off from southeastern Turkish military bases and hit about 100 PKK units and camps in Northern Iraq. In addition, two tanker aircrafts, airborne warning and control aircrafts, five reconnaissance aircrafts and an unmanned aerial vehicle accompanied the 80 F-16 jets in the wide-range operation.

In the operation, 35 shelters, 15 caves, four underground shelters, two underground ammunition depots and numerous weapon pits of the PKK were destroyed.