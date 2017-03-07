2100 Iran fighters killed in Iraq and Syria

© AP

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ 2100 Iran fighters were killed in Iraq, Syria in last three years.

Report informs citing Israeli media, Mohammad Ali Shahidi, Head of Iran’s Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, told a conference held regarding Iranian fighters, killed in Iraq and Syria.

According to information, only last November, thousands of Iranian soldiers killed in Syria.

The information says that not only Iranian citizens were killed. Citizens of Afghanistan and Pakistan also took place among them. The families of those killed in battle are given Iranian citizenship under a law passed last May.