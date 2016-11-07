Turkish police arrest 20 pilots, including a colonel

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ As part of the operation against the Fethullahçı Terror Organization, 69 pilots of the Turkish Air Force were arrested.

Report informs citing Ulusalkanal, preventive measure was chosen on 20 people, including one colonel and two women.

According to the information, 19 of the arrested are senior lieutenants.

49 pilots released taking under the justice supervision.

They were accused of "to oppose to the Turkish Constitution, coup attempt, being a member of a terrorist organization".