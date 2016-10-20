 Top
    2 Turkish soldiers killed, 5 injured in gunfight with terrorists

    Combat aircraft of Turkish Armed Forces launched air strikes on the territory

    Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ 2 soldiers fell martyrs, 5 injured in crossfire between the army and the PKK terrorists in the Turkish province of Hakkari.

    Report inform citing the Habertürk, an incident occurred in the morning on October 20 inin Hakkari, Çukurca district.

    According to unofficial sources, 21 terrorists were killed in a shootout.

    Anti-terrorist operations continuing in region. Combat aircraft of Turkish Armed Forces launched air strikes on the territory. 

