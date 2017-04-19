2,000-year underground city unearthed in Hamadan - PHOTO

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ 2,000-year underground city unearthed close to the city of Samen, in Iran's Hamadan province.

Report informs citing Tasnim, Ali Khaksar, head of Iran's Organization of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism in Hamadan province, said.

The city consists of underground tunnels connecting at least 25 rooms. Archaeologists have discovered the remains of 60 people in nine rooms.

Ali Khaksar noted that provisionally dubbed the Underground City of Samen, is "under the modern city of Samen". The city is believed to be around 2,000 years old, built sometime in the transition years between the fall of the Achaemenid Empire and early Parthian era.

