19 Daesh terrorists killed by Turkish military in Syria

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Daesh terrorists have been killed, 367 Daesh positions have been hit by the Turkish military as part of Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria's al-Bab.

Report informs referring to Anadolu, Turkish military said on Tuesday.

A total of 340 terrorist targets have been shelled, destroying shelters, defense positions and command centers, as well as vehicles, the military statement said. Meanwhile, Turkish jets conducted airstrikes against 27 terrorist targets in Bab, Bzagah and Suflaniyah, destroying more shelters, defense positions and command centers.

The Turkish military is supporting the Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters in liberating al-Bab, a strategic city, from the Daesh terrorist group. The maneuver is part of the Turkish-led Operation Euphrates Shield, which began in late August to improve security.