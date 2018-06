Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of crowd in Mecca in Saudi Arabia, 18 people were injured in the night of Al-Qadr.

Report informs citing Anadolu, this information was provided by Mecca Health Organization spokesman Hamid al-Maliki said.

According to him, during the night of Al-Qadr, due to crowd,people faced with the threat of suffocating around the Kaaba.