Ministry: 14 bodies removed from collapsed building in Istanbul

Baku. 8 February . REPORT.AZ/ "A 16-year-old teenager was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed apartment building in Istanbul.

Report informs citing the Haberturk that the due statement came from Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu.

According to him, one woman and two children are heard under the rubble: "Totally, only 5 people are heard under the wreckage.

"14 bodies have been recovered from the wreckage. Moreover, 13 people have been rescued from the rubble and two of them are in serious condition," he said.

Notably, an eight-story apartment building collapsed in Maltepe, Turkey on February 6.