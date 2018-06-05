140 workers of Tbilisi metro start hunger strike

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ About 500 workers of the Tbilisi subway have joined the protest which began on June 4.

Report informs, it was stated by Ertoba2013, Trade Union of Metropolitan Workers. According to the report, 140 workers have started hunger strike.

Notably, on June 4, the machinists of the Tbilisi subway began to strike with demanding increase of salaries. They said they would not work until their demands were met. Machinists demand to increase their salaries by 45 percent.

Notably, the organizer of the strike is Ertoba2013, Trade Union of Metropolitan Workers.