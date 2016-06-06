14 dead after bus falls in canal in southern Turkey

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ At least 14 people died (including six schoolchildren) and 26 were injured when an inter-city bus carrying secondary school children, their parents and teachers fell in an irrigation canal in Turkey's southern city of Osmaniye on Sunday, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

The bus plunged into the canal in the vicinity of Cevdetiye Village on Osmaniye-Kozan Highway.

The passengers were reported to have embarked on their road trip from the city of İskenderun to visit a museum and a national park in Osmaniye.

The cause of the incident remains unknown.

Many ambulances and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene. The injured were transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment. One of the injured was in critical condition, the governor of Osmaniye, Kerem Al, told private Turkish news channel NTV late on Sunday.

Rescue teams have commenced a search-and-rescue operation in the canal to see if there were any missing passengers.