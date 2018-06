Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Broadcasting of 12 TV channels stopped in Turkey.

Report informs referring to Haberturk, Turkish Radio and Television Supreme Council has adopted a relevant decision.

According to information, activities of the broadcasters suspended with a state of emergency, pursuant to Law No. 668.

The list of eliminated channels aslso includes "Hayatın sesi", "TV10", "Van TV", "Jiyan TV" and "Zarog TV".