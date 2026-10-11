11 killed, 27 injured in truck-bus collision in Türkiye
Region
- 11 October, 2026
- 15:24
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A truck and a passenger bus have collided in Türkiye, killing 11 people and injuring 27 others.
According to Report, citing local media, the accident occurred in the Akhisar district of Manisa Province.
Emergency medical teams, police officers and rescuers were dispatched to the scene.
The cause of the crash has not yet been disclosed.
An investigation into the incident has been launched.
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