    11 Daesh militants killed by Turkish military in al-Bab

    12 fortifications, shelters and weapons of terrorists were destroyed

    Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ 11 Daesh terrorists killed in Turkish airstrikes in al-Bab, military says

    Eleven Daesh terrorists were killed in a Turkish airstrike operation on the northern Aleppo town of al-Bab on Wednesday, Report informs citing the Anadolu, General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces stated.

    According to information, As part of the anti-terrorist operations Euphrates Shield air strikes launched to positions of terrorists. As a result, 12 fortifications, shelters and weapons of terrorists were destroyed. 

    Notably, Euphrates Shield operation carried out by Turkish armed forces began on August 24, 2016.

