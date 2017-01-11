11 Daesh militants killed by Turkish military in al-Bab

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ 11 Daesh terrorists killed in Turkish airstrikes in al-Bab, military says

Eleven Daesh terrorists were killed in a Turkish airstrike operation on the northern Aleppo town of al-Bab on Wednesday, Report informs citing the Anadolu, General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces stated.

According to information, As part of the anti-terrorist operations Euphrates Shield air strikes launched to positions of terrorists. As a result, 12 fortifications, shelters and weapons of terrorists were destroyed.

Notably, Euphrates Shield operation carried out by Turkish armed forces began on August 24, 2016.