100 states officially confirmed participation in EXPO 2017

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today the plan of attracting 100 states to the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017 has been fulfilled.

Report informs referring to the EXPO press service, minimum 100 states should participate in the Exhibition. Thus, the abovementioned plan has been fulfilled; however the work has not been completed.

The campaign on attracting international participants will be continued until the end of the year. In addition, currently activities are being conducted on appointing commissioners of national sections and signing participation agreements.

During last two years, the Kazakh side was actively involved in attracting international participants. Among them are China, Switzerland, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Finland, Saudi Arabia, India, Vatican, Germany etc.

The press service says “success of EXPO was always connected with the number of participating states and technologies presented at the Exhibition”.

Central African Republic became the hundredth state that confirmed participation. The CAR is a member of the Group of Twenty (G20) and one of the most developed countries of the African continent.