U.S. Independence Day marked in Baku

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 2, Embassy of the United States to Azerbaijan gave an official reception on the occasion of the United States Independence Day.

Report informs, addressing the participants, U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta informed about the history of his country's independence. He recalled that, the Declaration of Independence was signed on July on July 4, 1776. He underlined that there is diverse and strategic partnership between the USA and Azerbaijan. Emphasizinhg the support of US to the independence and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, the Ambassador noted the strong partnership between the two countries.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Ismayil Ismayilov congratulated the American people on behalf of the Government of Azerbaijan. Speaking about the diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Deputy Minister told that, over the past few years in the bilateral relations developed in many areas, particularly in the areas of economy and security. He stressed that, there is close cooperation between Azerbaijan and US in global, regional security field and fight against terrorism. The Deputy Minister also expressed his hope that, United States will increase its efforts, as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution, also in the establishment of peace in the region.

Mr Ismayilov praised the activities of the American experts involved in the Operating Committee of the First European Olympic Games.