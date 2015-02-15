​Mohammad Javad Zarif pays visit to Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of foreign affairs of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif pays official visit to Azerbaijan.

According to “Report” at Heydar Aliyev International Airport he was greeted by high ranking officials of Azerbaijan.

During his visit M.J.Zarif will be accepted by the president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, minister of foreign affairs Elmar Mammadyarov and other official.

A wide spectrum of bilateral relations and the issue of Nagorno Karabakh conflict will be discussed during his visit. At the same time the issues of regional and international agenda will also be discussed.