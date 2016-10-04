 Top
    Azerbaijani Defense Minister visited grave of first Uzbek president

    Issues of military cooperation between the two countries and other issues of mutual interest will be discussed

    Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Within the scope of the official visit to Uzbekistan, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov paid tribute and laid flowers at the grave of the first President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD). 

    During the visit, issues of military cooperation between the two countries and other issues of mutual interest will be discussed.

